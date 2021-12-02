June 23, 1933—October 22, 2021
CONDON, MT—Richard Swenson, age 88, of Condon, MT formerly of Caledonia, WI passed away October 22, 2021 at the Big Fork hospice care Big Fork, MT. The son of Kenneth and Mary (Fedor) Swenson. Richard drove truck most of his life and owned his own trucking business for sometime. Richard also served in the US Army during the Korean War in country.
Richard is survived by his son, Jeff (Carol) Swenson; sister, Carol (Jim) Baumann; brother, Ronald (Cheryl) Swenson. He was preceded in death by his sons: Brian Swenson and Greg Swenson; his parents; brothers: Kenneth Jr., John, Donald, and Gerald and sisters: Dorothy Dishaw and Mary Ann Kolpatek.
Funeral will be held at the Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 3800 E. College Ave., Cudahy, WI on December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.