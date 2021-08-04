Richard Steven Bahrs

June 17, 1966—July 30, 2021
RACINE – Richard S. Bahrs, 55, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born in Racine on June 17, 1966, the son of Richard and Nancy (nee Marko) Bahrs. Rich was very active in the Eagle Scouts during his youth until he graduated from William Horlick High School in 1985.
He moved to Isle of Palms, South Carolina where he pursued his dream as a firefighter. He later moved back to Racine where he followed another passion in working security.
On June 14, 2003, he married the love of his life, Theresa Platzer.
Rich will be fondly remembered as one who lived for helping others, making people laugh and sharing his thoughts on UFO’s and Bigfoot. He was always happiest in the company of his family.
In addition to his wife Theresa, Rich is survived by his children, Crystal (Vincent Bowen) Whiteside of Racine, Richard J. Bahrs of Sturtevant, Robert V. Bahrs of Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Ron Purtee of Racine; his brother and sister, Steven Bahrs of Phoenix and Shannon (Kevin) McCormick of Downers Grove, IL; his nieces and nephews, Abbey, Matthew, Joey, and Sydney McCormick, Katie Stephan; his loving canine companion, Gizmo; as well many extended family members and friends. Rich was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bahrs.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church (306 5th Street) on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for a celebration of his life with Pastor Buddy Vinson officiating.
