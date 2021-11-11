September 3, 1954 – October 19, 2021

RICHARDSON, TX—Richard “Skip” Barrows passed away on October 19, 2021 at the age of 67, in Richardson, Texas. He was born in Racine, September 3, 1954, son of Richard and Mary Barrows. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1972.”

He is survived by his wife, Teresa; mother Mary Barrows; sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Gene Butterfield; brother-in-law Tom Devine; children: Courtney Barrows, Amanda and Adam Regalado. He is also survived by a special aunt, Betty Leckey; treasured niece Kerry and Michael Jude; and great-niece Alice; as well as his lifelong friends: Paul Sklba and Anthony Rossi. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Barrows, and sister, Teri Devine. In addition to this, he is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and an abundance of friends. We will all miss him more than words can say.

When Skip was young, he enjoyed playing softball. Later in life, golf became his go to sport. He had a passion for muscle cars and listening to an engine growl. He loved rooting for the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers, but only from a far. He was convinced if he watched, they would lose.

In January 2004, Skip met the love of his life, Teresa, on an arranged blind date and it was love at first sight. They were married in January 2005. The two of them went on many adventures traveling to the UK and Italy and cruising the Caribbean every few years.

Skip was always smiling and cracking jokes. His hobbies included putting together models of military boats and aircraft, cooking for the family, and researching for his next dream car. He spent a lot of time in the backyard with AC/DC blaring through the speakers.

Skip was always willing to help anyone that needed it. Friends and relatives may meet at the funeral home, Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A remembering service will be held at 12:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to