 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard (Rick) Marema

  • 0
Richard (Rick) Marema

Sept. 22, 1971 - Nov. 27, 2021

MENOMONIE - Rick was born to David and Lynn Marema on September 22, 1971. He passed away unexpectedly, November 27, 2021, at his residence in Menomonie, WI.

Proud and loving father to Justin Marema and brother to Peter Marema. Also, loved dearly by family and friends.

Rick was raised in Racine graduating from Washington Park High School. He played bass in various bands, enjoyed fishing, mountain biking, dungeons and dragons and was an avid craftsman. He had a contagious smile and infectious sense of humor. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by family and friends.

In his adopted hometown of Menomonie and Racine, Wisconsin, there will be a private celebration of life at a later date of close friends and family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News