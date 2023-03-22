March 5, 1944—March 17, 2023

Richard “Rick” C. Koenen, 79, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 with his family by his side.

Rick was born on March 5, 1944 in Milwaukee to the late William and Mary Koenen. He was united in marriage to Elaine Gotthardt on February 4, 1967. After graduating from William Horlick High School, Rick served in the National Guard for five years. He worked as a truck driver for Twin Disc for over 40 years.

Rick enjoyed fishing, taking rides in his Mustang, tinkering around the house, many trips to Mexico and loved spending time with his dogs, Scooter, Lambeau, and Skye. He was a sports enthusiast and wouldn’t miss a Packers, Bucks or Brewers game. Rick especially enjoyed time with his family, and “meeting at the fence” with his neighbors.

He will be missed by his wife, Elaine; daughters: Julie (John) Farney, Jennifer (Matt Strangfeld) Koenen, and Trish (David Melendez) Alley; grandchildren: Jaxon, Mercedes, Lauren, Regan, Jersey, Jacob and Jonah. He is further survived by his sister, Kathy (Bill) Crawford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life in Rick’s honor will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Dr., on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with a meal at 12 Noon.

Rick’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ron and Diana, for their steadfast love and friendship.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404