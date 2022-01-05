RAYMOND—Sergeant First Class “Coach” Richard “Rich” Ralph Kosinski, 94. Born May 29, 1927 and Born to Eternal Life January 2, 2022.

Visitation at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St, Oak Creek) Fri, Jan 14th from 4-7PM, and at Prince of peace Lutheran church (4340 6 Mile Rd, Racine) on Sat, Jan 15th from 9:00AM until service at 11AM. After a luncheon, internment will follow with full military honors at Rochester Cemetery (31440 Washington Avenue/County Highway D, Rochester).