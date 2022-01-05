 Skip to main content
Richard 'Rich' Ralph Kosinski

  • 0
Richard Ralph Kosinski

May 29, 1927—January 2, 2022

RAYMOND—Sergeant First Class “Coach” Richard “Rich” Ralph Kosinski, 94. Born May 29, 1927 and Born to Eternal Life January 2, 2022.

Visitation at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St, Oak Creek) Fri, Jan 14th from 4-7PM, and at Prince of peace Lutheran church (4340 6 Mile Rd, Racine) on Sat, Jan 15th from 9:00AM until service at 11AM. After a luncheon, internment will follow with full military honors at Rochester Cemetery (31440 Washington Avenue/County Highway D, Rochester).

For more information please see Sunday 1/9 edition or heritagefuneral.com

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek WI

414-321-7440

www.heritagefuneral.com

