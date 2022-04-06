 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard 'Rich' Eugene Pezanoski

  • 0
Richard "Rich" Eugene Pezanoski

Oct. 6, 1930—March 29, 2022

RACINE—Richard “Rich” Eugene Pezanoski, was born October 6, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Sigmund Stanislous and Jane Anastasia (Lewandowski) Pezanoski. He passed away on March 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., with a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Racine.

The family extends their deepest gratitude for the loving care, skill, and friendship that was provided to Richard by his St. Monica’s assisted living community over the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family would like to honor the St. Monica’s Community by suggesting memorials be sent to St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53404.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

