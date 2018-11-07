June 26, 1942—October 28, 2018
RACINE—Richard “Red” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice in Waukesha on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Red was born on June 26, 1942 in Ironwood, MI to the late Walter and Louise (nee: LaForge) Johnson. He graduated from St. Ambrose High School in 1960. Red was united in marriage to Fran Siklich at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on April 27, 1963, celebrating 55 years of marriage. They started their married life together in Kenosha. Red worked at American Motors then going to Young Radiator in Racine after 22 years, where he was very active with the UAW and president of the local 37 for 14 of those years. He then went to Gateway Technical College working there for 15 years before retiring in 2009. Red enjoyed fishing with his buddies for many years and then with “Franny” after they both retired. He very much enjoyed building and fixing things. Red was always willing to help out anyone who needed a hand and always enjoyed a good party with family and friends.
Red is survived by his wife Fran, sons Mark of Racine and David of Union Grove and sister Louise (Richard) Davis of SC. He is further survived one nephew, many nieces and numerous friends. Red was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan Cartie, brother Walter Johnson, nephew James Cartie, Jr. and niece Ann Flores.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Memorial Gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Avenue. Memorials have been suggested to Season’s Hospice Inpatient, 3217 Fiddler’s Creek Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Red’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Season’s Hospice and all of their staff for the level of care that he was given. Thanks so much to Bethany and Simone and also Annette from Comfort Keepers who gave Red such good care on her weekly visits.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
