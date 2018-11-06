Richard “Red” Johnson
June 26, 1942 - October 28, 2018
RACINE - Richard “Red” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice in Waukesha on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Memorial Gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Avenue. Memorials have been suggested to Season's Hospice Inpatient, 3217 Fiddler's Creek Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
