Richard "Red" Johnson

Richard “Red” Johnson

June 26, 1942 - October 28, 2018

RACINE - Richard “Red” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice in Waukesha on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Memorial Gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Avenue. Memorials have been suggested to Season's Hospice Inpatient, 3217 Fiddler's Creek Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.

