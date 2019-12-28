Richard "R.O." Otis Becker
October 9, 1935 — December 22, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Richard Otis Becker “R.O.” loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha at the age of 84.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 12:30 p.m. His entombment will take place at the Graceland Cemetery Garden Crypts on Monday. Those wishing to attend may meet at the funeral home Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to leave in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name have been suggested to ASLMC Pulmonary Hypertension Education Fund:

Aurora Health Care Foundation, 950 N. 12th Street, Suite A511, P.O. Box 342, Milwaukee, WI 53201

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

