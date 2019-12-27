Richard “R.O.” Otis Becker

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 12:30 p.m. His entombment will take place at the Graceland Cemetery Garden Crypts on Monday. Those wishing to attend may meet at the funeral home Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to leave in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name have been suggested to ASLMC Pulmonary Hypertension Education Fund:Aurora Health Care Foundation 950 N. 12th Street Suite A511 P.O. Box 342 Milwaukee, WI 53201. A heartfelt thank you to all of his healthcare provider; especially, Dr. Dianne Zwicke, Dr. Kathleen Uy, Sara Paulus, P.A. and Beth Chojnacki, R.N. for the loving and professional attention he received while under their care.