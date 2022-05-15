BROOKFIELD—Richard R. Eichhorn found eternal peace on May 10, 2022, at age 82. Loving husband of the late Judith (nee Southwell). Dear father of Ken (Patsy) and Robbie. Beloved grandfather of Evan, Sarah (Dylan) Shingledecker, Zach, and step-grandchildren, Brad and Kylie Servidas. Great grandfather of Emily, Mason, and Charlotte. Preceded into death by his parents, Edward and Emily (nee Roberts).

Richard was a graduate of Racine Horlick HS and received his bachelor’s degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked in the printing industry 35+ years. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for music and the theater. He marched with the Racine Elks youth band and the Boys of 76 senior Drum & Bugle Corps. He enjoyed watching his sons perform with the Racine Kilties and the Chicago Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps.