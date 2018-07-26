October 12, 1926—July 18, 2018
FRANKSVILLE—Richard R. ‘Dick’ Hall 91, of Franksville passed away with peace and grace on Wednesday July 18, 2018 with his precious daughter at his side.
Dick was born on October 12, 1926 in Pottstown Pennsylvania to Ray and Pearl (Mourar) Hall. Dick’s mother died when he was just a toddler and was then raised by his grandparents, the late W. Rentz and Ada Mourar along with their nine children, who became sisters and brothers in place of aunts and uncles. Dick was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater as an Armed Guard. Dick was a proud lifetime member of both the American Legion Post 310 and VFW post 10388. After serving his country, Dick lived a vagabond life, fulfilling his desires to travel and explore many different careers. He settled in Chicago driving taxis eventually meeting a carpenter who taught him the trade. From there he moved to Milwaukee and started his business. Soon thereafter he married his wife Mary (Skaleski). In later years Dick’s business was Hall Overhead Doors.
Dick is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Laura (John) Syty, his two grandsons, Richard and William Syty whom he adored dearly. Also, survived by relatives in Pennsylvania and special friends Darry Dahl, Chris & Greg Michel and the Miguel (Mike) Munoz family. Laura would also like a special mention to her father’s best friend of sixty-seven years, the late Wally Arndt.
The Hall family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical staff at Milwaukee VAMC, specifically those that were a part of his care team throughout the years of which he received Exceptional Care. Richard has left us rich in memories.
A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 31 from 12pm until the time of a Memorial Service at 1:30pm. Burial of cremated remains to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Homes
9200 S. 27th St.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-321-7440
