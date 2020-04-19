Richard Preston McGuire

In retirement, Richard spent his time attending games, concerts and recitals of his grandchildren, traveling a bit, playing cards at the Wisconsin Club while enjoying his $5 lunches, and of course perfecting his short game. As a huge sports fan, we could always expect an email from him the morning following a big game, his elegant prose (with many commas) describing the latest Creighton hoops victory, the marvel of the Greek Freak, or the many mistakes made by our beloved Packers.

Rich and Sally enjoyed their time together golfing at the Wisconsin Club, dining out with dear friends and new friends, traveling to Arizona and Florida, and chatting over coffee every morning at the kitchen table.

Richard (Rich, Richie, RP, Dick, Squire) has been described as one in a million, a fun-loving guy, a treasure, a gem, a character, a hoot, a lovely man. It may be some time before we can gather together and truly celebrate his life, but we know there are many more stories to be told and many more glowing adjectives to add to this list.

Due to recent health and safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to 1st Tee Southeast Wisconsin (https:/www.firstteesoutheastwisconsin.org/donate/), or a Charity of your choice.

Richard will be laid to rest privately with family.

