Nov. 27, 1939—May 4, 2023

FRESNO, CA—Richard P. Roloff passed away suddenly on May 4, 2023, at Clovis Community Hospital in Clovis, CA, at age 83.

Dick was born to Robert and Marie Roloff on November 27, 1939, in Fond du Lac, WI. In 1957, he graduated from St. Mary’s Springs Academy. He married Bonnie Thayer in 1960, and had a son, Michael Roloff. His second marriage to Nancy Parsons took place on May 6, 1966, after meeting at Mercury Marine, and they had two children, Traci Roloff and Ryan Roloff.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Dick began his career at Giddings & Lewis and Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, WI. His family lived in Yorkville, IL, and Sheboygan, WI, before settling in Racine, WI, in 1981. Dick joined Racine Die Casting until he started his independent rep business, R.P. Roloff & Associates, Inc., with his wife Nancy. He represented metal die-cast parts and fabrications, including lighting reflectors, for Pinnacle Precision, Pioneer Products, and Racine Metal Fab in Racine, WI, and Exceltek in Taipei, Taiwan for over twenty years until his retirement in 2012.

Dick traveled the world, including Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. He was an ardent chocoholic and always had his morning chocolate chip cookie. Dick was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Due to his passion for senior care, he served on the Board of Directors at St. Monica’s Senior Living and volunteered as a senior companion for many years. He was an avid golfer and longtime Meadowbrook Country Club member. His positivity was infectious, and his love knew no bounds as a father and grandfather who encouraged and supported his family. He instilled the belief in his children that they could do anything they set their minds to—which played no small part in Traci and Ryan each starting their own successful businesses.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2014 after 47 years of marriage; his son Michael in 1979; and his parents. Dick is survived by his daughter, Traci Roloff and son-in-law, Adam Yothers of Portland, ME; son, Ryan Roloff of Fresno, CA; granddaughter, Madison Roloff, a sophomore at the University of California, Davis; grandson, Marcus Roloff of Fresno, CA; and dear friend, Marianne Eggert of Kenosha, WI.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, WI. Private interment will be at Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association at hydroassoc.org or St. Monica’s Assisted Living in Racine, WI.