MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard Paul Luxem, 75, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on February 4, 2019.
In Racine, Richard was born to the late Robert and Mae (nee Bulgin) Luxem on September 23, 1943. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Unger on January 5, 1963.
Richard was employed by Case New Holland for over 35 years. He was an excellent outdoorsman, especially in fishing, hunting, and golf. Richard loved being up north and was talented in building cabins. Most importantly, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Rick Luxem, Lisa Radwill, and Robert Luxem; grandchildren: Brooke, Lane, Anthony, and Dylan; great grandchildren: Aubree, Arianna, and Jayden; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Petzke.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind and compassionate care of Richard and his family.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.