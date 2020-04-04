× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 19, 1957—March 27, 2020

Richard Neil Olson, 62, of Union Grove, passed away March 27, 2020 at Zilber Family Hospice after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in La Crosse, WI on August 19, 1957 to Merlyn and Leona Olson. Richard was employed at Pick ‘n Save for over 25 years as a butcher. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching sports, fishing, and having a beer with friends.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Christina; son-in-law, Michael; granddaughter, Madalynn Martinez; sister, Carol (Alan) Rosenow; niece, Erika Rosenow; nephew, Matthew Rosenow; and dear friends, Julie Peterson, Steve Rosenstock, and Gregg Landerman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

