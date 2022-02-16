 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Neil Hinners

KANSASVILLE—Richard Neil Hinners, age 52, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side January 28, 2022, at his residence.

There will be a service for Rich on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at “Chapel on the Hill”, N2440 Ara Glen Dr., Lake Geneva, WI 53147. All are welcome. Guests should be seated by 9:50 AM.

Military Honors and a social hour to follow services will be held at the church. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggest memorials to the “Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic” at St. Luke’s Milwaukee or cancer fund of your choice.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

(262)534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

