Richard Michael Woodhull
March 17, 1957—May 4, 2020

RACINE—Richard Michael “Woody” Woodhull, 63, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Richard was born in Janesville, WI on March 17, 1957 to Larry and Betty (nee, Schultz) Woodhull. In his free time, he loved to travel, enjoyed target shooting and spending time with family and friends. Richard “Woody” was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda Woodhull; daughter, Kriston (Douglas Christensen) Parker-Christensen; mother, Betty Woodhull; sister, Vicki Wall; brother, Gary (Amy Jensen) Woodhull; niece, Gracie Woodhull; nephews, Keith Wall and Evan (Zaklen) Wall; and grandsons, Matthew, Quentin and Ethan. He is further survived by many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Compassionate Care Hospice nurses for the exceptional care given to Woody “Richard”.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

