July 30, 1960—Feb. 16, 2023

Richard M. “Ricky” Raab, age 62, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on July 30, 1960, son of the late Emil R. and Dorothy (nee: Hintz) Raab.

Ricky graduated in the “class of 1978”. He was a member of IUPAT Local 108 and worked as a Painter/ Decorator from the age of 17 until last December. He had been employed by D.O.L.L. Painting, Masterpiece Painting, Postorino Construction Finishes, and JDR Painting of Kenosha Wisconsin retiring due to his health from his sudden illness.

On October 27, 2013, he was united in marriage to Sylvia (Nee: Rangel) Colon. Ricky liked to stay busy be it at work or play. He was an avid Sportsman who enjoyed golf, pool, hunting, fishing, cribbage, and the Green Bay Packers. He will be remembered for painting in Racine and many sites in and out of the area. He also treasured time spent with his brother, Jim working at Dovetail Woodworking Shop. He was knowledgeable, skilled, and a hard worker. Ricky was well-liked and enjoyed people. He will be dearly missed by his wife, family, and best friend, John Hurd.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sylvia; children: Savannah Raab, Adrianna Atanafoff, Miranda Raab, Nolan Raab; grandchildren; stepson, Cris (Michelle) Colon; siblings: James R. (Brenda) Raab, Maryann (Gordon) McIntosh, Sheri (Martin) Lopez; brother-in-law, Jim Baker; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Mary Hintz; sister, Susan Baker; nephew, Jonathon McIntosh; and grandson, Gabriel Atanafoff.

A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12 pm. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11 am – 12 pm.

The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Ricky’s page, select service, and select live stream.

