Richard Lyle Russ

November 18, 1932 – February 26, 2020
Richard was born to the late Lyle and Nadine (Darrow) Russ. Richard served in the U.S. Navy.
In August 1953, he married Eleanor (Weber). They had 6 children before her death in 1990. He was a machinist, firefighter, and spent 20+ years as a truck driver before retiring in the 1990s. In June 1991, Richard married Jacquelyn (Nee: Sukus). Together they enjoyed Fishing, Camping, and spending time with family.
Richard is survived by wife, Jacquelyn; 4 Sons, Rick Russ, Steven (Sue) Russ, Kelly Russ, Rory Russ, and 1 daughter Lori (Rob) Fewless. Grandchildren Steven, James, Timothy, Duane, Paul, Brandon, and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by first wife Eleanor, son Gary, parents, and siblings.
