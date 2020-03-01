Richard Lyle Russ

Richard was born to the late Lyle and Nadine (Darrow) Russ. Richard served in the U.S. Navy.

In August 1953, he married Eleanor (Weber). They had 6 children before her death in 1990. He was a machinist, firefighter, and spent 20+ years as a truck driver before retiring in the 1990s. In June 1991, Richard married Jacquelyn (Nee: Sukus). Together they enjoyed Fishing, Camping, and spending time with family.