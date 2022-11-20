July 25, 1935—Nov. 13, 2022

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL — Richard Louis “Dick” Kosut, age 87, of North Fort Myers, Florida (formerly Waterford, Wisconsin) passed away November 13, 2022. Dick was born on July 25, 1935, at the family home in Milwaukee, the son of Victor and Theresa (nee: Trezecinski) Kosut. He was the second oldest of six children.

Dick started working at an early age delivering papers and working at Kopp’s original custard stand. He graduated from Rufus King High School and later became a licensed journeyman tile setter. His first foreman’s job was for Frank Lloyd Wright, whom he met while installing the blue tile roof on Milwaukee’s Greek Orthodox church.

Dick met his first wife Roberta at a community dance, and they were married in Milwaukee on September 1, 1956, eventually moving to Waterford. Dick and Roberta had two children, Debra and Craig, and were blessed with three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Dick established his own business, Arkay Tile, and was a tile contractor for many years until his retirement.

Outside of his business, Dick was very active at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he was a member of the Athletic Board and the Knights of Columbus. Dick and his wife Roberta were involved with the church picnics and initiated bingo games as a fund-raising event for the school. When St. Thomas built their new church, Dick acted as a liaison between the contractors and the building committee, and he personally tiled the baptismal fountain. Dick and Roberta were one of the couples who founded WWMD (Waterford Waterway Management District), where Dick served as commissioner for years and then as chairperson. Dick cared for Roberta while she battled multiple myeloma cancer, while fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma himself. After Roberta’s death, he cared for his mother-in-law who lived next door.

Several years after Roberta’s death, he was introduced to Patricia Rooney. Three years later, they were married in the new church. Dick and Pat continued to be active in the church and community, including protecting the swans, and speaking before the State Conservation Commission on their behalf. Dick and Pat spent their winters in North Fort Myers, Florida.

Dick might have been small in stature, but big in character and compassion, leaving his community in a better place. He will be remembered for his love of the Green Bay Packers and his vodka martini (with three olives!) before dinner.

Survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Kosut; two children, Debra (Ed) Herda, and Craig (Janet) Kosut; grandchildren: Christopher Luccas, Aaron Luccas, and Elise Luccas; two great-granddaughters: Alice, and Sera Watson; sisters: Dorothy Webster, and Elaine Wagner; brother, Ken Kosut, nieces: nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Roberta; sister, Janet McCallum; brother, Robert Kosut; brothers-in-law: Raymond Webster, Thomas Wagner, and Ken McCallum, and sister-in-law, Grace Kosut.

Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later in Waterford, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI

262-534-2233