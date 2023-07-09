Feb. 7, 1943—June 20, 2023

SPARTA—Richard LeRoy Lexa, 80, of Sparta, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hospice Touch in Tomah, WI.

Richard was born February 7, 1943, to Charles and Helen (Mehel) Lexa in Racine, WI. He married his best friend, Marilyn Aker.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Thomas (Jenni) Lexa of Sparta, and their children: Samantha, Abigayle, Molly, and Jacob; sisters: Helen Camilli, Margaret Lemay, and Louise Urdiales; along with other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Paul and Charles Lexa.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Road, Sparta, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.