Richard Lee Weippert

Richard Lee Weippert

FRANKLIN/FORMERLY OF FRANKSVILLE) – Richard Lee Weippert “Whip”, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Creek Side Terrace in Oak Creek on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, February 2, 2023, for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Brunswick Cemetery in Eau Claire. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

