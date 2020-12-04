Richard Lantz

Funeral service for Richie will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jessie Gullion officiating. For those unable to attend the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 on Friday, December 4th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church.