Richard Lantz

December 1, 1959—November 22, 2020
RACINE – Richard “Richie” Lantz, 60, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Funeral service for Richie will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jessie Gullion officiating. For those unable to attend the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 on Friday, December 4th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
