March 26, 1949 – April 4, 2022

RACINE — Richard Lance Ambrose, age 73, passed away at his residence, Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born in Racine, March 26, 1949, son of the late John and Kathleen (nee: Peterick) Ambrose.

Rick was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1967.” He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Rick was employed by Twin Disc for many years until his retirement. On December 5, 1981, he was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Markus. Rick belonged to the Twin Disc “20-Year Club.” He enjoyed fishing and cherished time spent with family, especially playing with the grandkids.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Kathleen; son, Eric Ambrose; daughter, Mindy (Michael) Ramig; grandchildren: Caleb and Brooke Ramig; brother, Edward (Carolyn) Ambrose; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tim (Lorie) Markus, Susan Shireman; nieces, nephews: Jodie (Kenneth) Peterson, Marnie (Chuck) Meisner, Ryan (Sara) Ambrose, Jack, Peter and Lily Shireman; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by his brother John Ambrose, in-laws, Robert and Alice Markus, brothers-in-law, Tom Markus and Doug Shireman.

A Remembering Service Celebrating Rick’s Life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for Visitation, Saturday, 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested by the family.

