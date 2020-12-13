Richard L Washburn 'Dick'

 Skip to main content
December 8, 1945—December 6, 2020

Of Raymond. December 8, 1945 to December 6, 2020, aged 74 years.

Instead of celebrating your birthday, we mourn your loss. You were a loving son. You are forever a devoted husband to Donna. For over 54 years team Dick & Donna handled and survived life’s joys and tragedies. You were a caring son-in-law and brother-in-law. There was always love in anything that you did for your children Brian & Karen. Your heart openly welcomed Shannon Heberling, Karen’s husband, and Kristan Corwin, Brian’s wife, into our loving family. You have left a legacy for your beloved grandsons, Max Heberling and Logan Washburn. You were a loving brother, uncle, and friend. But it is time for us to let you go. Be free, unhindered by any physical limitations you suffered here. Say hello to those loved ones that were waiting for you when you left this world. Our hearts are broken, but between now and then until we see you again, we will always and forever be loving you.

A special thank you to those who allowed us to be with him when he had to leave us. That helped us and him that we could be together. It is something that we are forever grateful for. We are so thankful he was not alone.

Out of concern for family and friends who we know cared for Dick, we will be having a life’s celebration at a later date. Private burial will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave. Oak Creek, WI. 53154).

In lieu of flowers, donations to his beloved grandson’s college funds would be preferred.

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek

www.heritagefuneral.com

