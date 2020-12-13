Richard L Washburn 'Dick'

December 8, 1945—December 6, 2020
Of Raymond. December 8, 1945 to December 6, 2020, aged 74 years.
Instead of celebrating your birthday, we mourn your loss. You were a loving son. You are forever a devoted husband to Donna. For over 54 years team Dick & Donna handled and survived life’s joys and tragedies. You were a caring son-in-law and brother-in-law. There was always love in anything that you did for your children Brian & Karen. Your heart openly welcomed Shannon Heberling, Karen’s husband, and Kristan Corwin, Brian’s wife, into our loving family. You have left a legacy for your beloved grandsons, Max Heberling and Logan Washburn. You were a loving brother, uncle, and friend. But it is time for us to let you go. Be free, unhindered by any physical limitations you suffered here. Say hello to those loved ones that were waiting for you when you left this world. Our hearts are broken, but between now and then until we see you again, we will always and forever be loving you.
A special thank you to those who allowed us to be with him when he had to leave us. That helped us and him that we could be together. It is something that we are forever grateful for. We are so thankful he was not alone.
Out of concern for family and friends who we know cared for Dick, we will be having a life’s celebration at a later date. Private burial will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave. Oak Creek, WI. 53154).
In lieu of flowers, donations to his beloved grandson’s college funds would be preferred.
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.