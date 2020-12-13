Richard L Washburn 'Dick'

Instead of celebrating your birthday, we mourn your loss. You were a loving son. You are forever a devoted husband to Donna. For over 54 years team Dick & Donna handled and survived life’s joys and tragedies. You were a caring son-in-law and brother-in-law. There was always love in anything that you did for your children Brian & Karen. Your heart openly welcomed Shannon Heberling, Karen’s husband, and Kristan Corwin, Brian’s wife, into our loving family. You have left a legacy for your beloved grandsons, Max Heberling and Logan Washburn. You were a loving brother, uncle, and friend. But it is time for us to let you go. Be free, unhindered by any physical limitations you suffered here. Say hello to those loved ones that were waiting for you when you left this world. Our hearts are broken, but between now and then until we see you again, we will always and forever be loving you.