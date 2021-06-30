Richard L. Pelletieri "Dick"

Richard ‘Dick’ L. Pelletieri
Oct. 3, 1932—June 26, 2021
RACINE—Richard “Dick” L. Pelletierientered into Eternal Life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at age 88. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McLafferty) for 65 years. Loving father of Richard Jr., Karen (Peter) Koszyczarek, Kathleen (Steve) Petrovich and Diane (Jeff) Toczek. Proud grandfather of 10. Cherished great-grandfather of 15. Great-great grandfather of nine. Godfather of three. Dear brother of Eugene (the late Peggy) Pelletier and sister-in-law, Bonnie (the late Ronald) McLafferty. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Loved by his dogs Tilly and Bella.
Preceded in death by his brother, Vincent (Elizabeth) Pelletieri; parents: Elias and Rockatella (nee: Cavallo) Pelletieri and in-laws: Joseph and Dorothy (nee: Wolf) McLafferty.
Dick was a proud Korean War Veteran.
Visitation at ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4339 Douglas Ave. in Racine on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 3-6PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Funeral Home: Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12401 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151, krausefuneralhome.com.