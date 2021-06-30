Richard L. Pelletieri "Dick"

RACINE—Richard “Dick” L. Pelletierientered into Eternal Life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at age 88. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McLafferty) for 65 years. Loving father of Richard Jr., Karen (Peter) Koszyczarek, Kathleen (Steve) Petrovich and Diane (Jeff) Toczek. Proud grandfather of 10. Cherished great-grandfather of 15. Great-great grandfather of nine. Godfather of three. Dear brother of Eugene (the late Peggy) Pelletier and sister-in-law, Bonnie (the late Ronald) McLafferty. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Loved by his dogs Tilly and Bella.