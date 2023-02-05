Richard L. Day

Sept. 10, 1946 – Feb. 1, 2023

RACINE - Richard Lee Day, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Shelby, OH, September 10, 1946, son of the late Rennie and Anna (Nee: Brown) Day.

Richard moved to Racine in 1965 and proudly served in the U.S. Army. On April 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Emily J. Mullenberg and they were blessed for 49 years when Emily passed May 28, 2018. Richard was employed for 20 years at Walker Forge before they closed. Not to stay idle he worked at Interstate Forge, Bombardier and Open Pantry/ Odd Fellows on Main. Richard was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on cars and always lent a helping hand to those in need. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Richard L. Day II, Heidi J. (Cornelius) Simmons; three grandchildren: Nolan Day, CJ Simmons, Fancianna Simmons; in-laws: Daniel (Theresa) Mullenberg, Shelly (Jim) Pinter, Sherry (Gordy) Simanek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his toddler sister, Geraldine.

Friends and relatives are invited to meet with the family at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 4835 Taylor Avenue, Thursday, February 9, 2023, 4:30 pm until time of service at 6:30 pm with Rev. Frank Williams officiating. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover, WI.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pastor Williams and his wife, Matt and Josilyn Groll and the Blessed Hope Church Family for their support and friendship through the years.

