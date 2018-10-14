Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard L. Blackwell

December 7, 1939—October 7, 2018

RACINE—Richard L. Blackwell, age 78, died at home in Racine on Sunday, October 7, 2018. His wife Maureen was with him, and is thankful for the love and support of close friends at this time.

During his life, Richard touched many people, especially Sterling Udell.

He was born on December 7, 1939 in Minneapolis to Dale and Kathryn Blackwell. Having spent two years at the University of Minnesota, he served in the US Army from 1960 through 1963, attaining the rank of Specialist Fifth Class. His work as an industrial salesman brought him to Kenosha where he met the love of his life, Maureen Gray; they were married on September 7, 1968. Richard was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and past president of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine. He was an avid reader and cross-country skier, loved travel and driving, and enjoyed puzzles and crosswords. He is also survived by his brother Paul, a niece, nephews, and their children; he will be missed by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbie Jo, and brother Dale. Visitation will take place at Sacred Heart, 2201 Northwestern Ave. on Tuesday, October 16 at 9:30 AM, with a funeral service at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Sacred Heart Church would be welcomed.

Maureen is grateful to the staff of 2D Wheaton Franciscan and the Ascension Hospice Care team.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard L. Blackwell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments