December 7, 1939—October 7, 2018
RACINE—Richard L. Blackwell, age 78, died at home in Racine on Sunday, October 7, 2018. His wife Maureen was with him, and is thankful for the love and support of close friends at this time.
During his life, Richard touched many people, especially Sterling Udell.
He was born on December 7, 1939 in Minneapolis to Dale and Kathryn Blackwell. Having spent two years at the University of Minnesota, he served in the US Army from 1960 through 1963, attaining the rank of Specialist Fifth Class. His work as an industrial salesman brought him to Kenosha where he met the love of his life, Maureen Gray; they were married on September 7, 1968. Richard was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and past president of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine. He was an avid reader and cross-country skier, loved travel and driving, and enjoyed puzzles and crosswords. He is also survived by his brother Paul, a niece, nephews, and their children; he will be missed by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbie Jo, and brother Dale. Visitation will take place at Sacred Heart, 2201 Northwestern Ave. on Tuesday, October 16 at 9:30 AM, with a funeral service at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Sacred Heart Church would be welcomed.
Maureen is grateful to the staff of 2D Wheaton Franciscan and the Ascension Hospice Care team.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.