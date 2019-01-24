February 10, 1934—January 22, 2019
RACINE-Richard King, 84, went home to be with his Lord on January 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on February 10, 1934 to the late Earl and Clara (nee Kleinschmidt) King in Racine. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joanne Meekma, on April 18, 1953 in Racine.
Richard worked for the City of Racine for 27 years, retiring in the spring of 1994. He was a faithful and proud member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for several years. Richard was quite the outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time at his cottage in Portage, WI. He also was proud of his firearms collection. Above all, Richard loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Richard’s memory is his loving and faithful wife of 65 years, Joanne King; his children: Patricia (Mark) Brigman, Richard (Joanne) King, James (Vicki) King, and David (Becky) King; his brothers: William (Carol) King and Robert King; his sisters: Lois Simonds, Judy Smith, and Sandy Scheit; six grandsons, three granddaughters, eight great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson; his brother-in-law, Harold ‘Skip’ (Cindy) Meekma; his sister-in-law, Sharon (Ron) Scheifelbein; his small dog, Chitsue; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his siblings: Earl King Jr., Carol DeDyne, and Wayne King; as well as his beloved dog, Taffy.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Gullion of Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Lutheran Church (3350 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405), Concordia Lutheran School (8500 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177), and/or Racine Lutheran High School (251 Luedtke Ave, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the people at Home Harbor.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
