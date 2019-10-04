Richard K. Anderson

September 24, 1944 — October 1, 2019
RACINE — Richard Kenneth Anderson, 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Rich was born on September 24, 1944, the son of the late Robert and Helen (nee: Traeger) Anderson. He graduated from Horlick High School.
Rich retired as a lieutenant with the Racine Fire Department in 1999 after 33 years of service to his community. He was a fishing charter captain with Margaret V Charters and was a member of the Fishing Charters of Racine. He was also a former member of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club. In his earlier years he enjoyed coaching Mount Pleasant Softball and RCYS Football. He will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne M. (nee: Letsch) Anderson; his daughter, Susan (David) Edwards of Sun Prairie; his son, Scott Anderson of Racine; his grandsons, Andrew Goetz and Brandon Edwards; his sisters-in-law, Gloria Anderson and Vera Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Gerald Anderson.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life will take place in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. There will be an additional visitation on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Burn Center at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (8915 W. Connell Ct., P.O. Box 1997 Milwaukee, WI 53226)
