Richard Joseph Fox

A funeral mass for Richard will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 am with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. Anyone planning on attending Richard’s services will be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the church along with following social distancing guidelines. Private inurnment will follow at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name to Aurora Hospice (1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.