Richard John Schoedel

Richard John Schoedel

May 26, 1951 - Dec. 2, 2021

RACINE - "Richie", Richard John Schoedel, age 70, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital. He was born in Racine, May 26, 1951, son of the late Gordy and Mitzie (Nee: Sura) Schoedel.

Richie was employed as a machinist for many years at Racine Steel Castings, last working at Henkel Corporation until his retirement. He was a Packer fan, but more so an avid softball enthusiast. In his younger years, he belonged to multiple leagues, often seen on the softball field every day.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marion (Ken) Weiss, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Richie also loved his canine companions, Pete and Sheba.

Private services will be held.

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

