Richard John Rothen
Richard John Rothen

Richard John Rothen

03/26/34—02/17/21

RACINE — Richard J. Rothen went home on February 17th, 2021 due to complications of a tragic fall. Due to COVID concerns, private memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal rescue service.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

