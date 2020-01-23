January 1, 1930 — January 19, 2020
RHINELANDER — Richard James Jensen, 90, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living.
He was born on January 1, 1930 in Racine, the son of Sidney and Esther (nee: Anderson) Jensen. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Betty Ludwig in Racine on October 4, 1952. Richard attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Racine. He had been employed as an accountant and office manager for Racine Water and Wastewater Dept. for 35 years, retiring in 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Betty and their son, Terry (Peggy) Jensen and daughter, Sally (Leonard) Gaines; grandsons, Lee (Amberly) Jensen and Eric Jensen; great granddaughter, Penelope. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, sister-in-law, parents and nephew Steven.
Visitation will be at the Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Richard will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors on Friday at 11 a.m.
Please meet at the cemetery Chapel.
5:00PM-7:00PM
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
11:00AM
9000 Washington Ave
Racine, WI 53406
