Richard James Griffiths

RACINE – Richard “Dick” James Griffiths, age 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ from Ascension All Saints Hospital on May 5, 2021.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin, 53405 on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning with a visitation at 11:00 am until 1:00 p.m. The ceremony will start at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to Calvary Memorial Church Missions.

A full obituary notice will be published on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Also, please visit our website: www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and service details, and to share online condolences.

