Richard James Griffiths

Nov. 12, 1928—May 5, 2021
RACINE – Richard “Dick” James Griffiths, age 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ from Ascension All Saints Hospital on May 5, 2021.
Dick was born in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas and Edith (nee Young) Griffiths on November 12, 1928. He graduated from Columbia Bible College in 1952, and on January 23, 1954 was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Hartt.
As a missionary with The Evangelical Alliance Mission, he was commissioned by Calvary Memorial Church in 1956 to be a linguist and church planter. Dick and his wife made a home in the jungle of Papua, Indonesia and worked there for 42 years translating the entire Bible into the previously unwritten Hatam language to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. He retired on December 22, 1999. Dick was gifted with a creative and naturally mechanical mind and was a quiet man with dry wit.
Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Charlotte; children: Rebecca (Wesley) Gardner of Racine, Alan Griffiths of Racine, and Jenine (Stephen) Lilly of Katy, TX; son-in-law, Torrey Friberg of Pueblo, CO; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert and John Griffiths; sister, Marilyn Griffiths; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The entire Hatam people group of Papua, Indonesia will also remember and honor “Haren Nicig” as the man who brought them the light of the Gospel of Jesus.
He was predeceased by his parents: Thomas and Edith Griffiths; daughter, Holly Friberg; grandson, Dustin Gardner; and sister, Virginia Luck.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI, 53405 on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning with a visitation at 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The ceremony will start at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to Calvary Memorial Church Missions. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
