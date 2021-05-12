Richard James Griffiths

Nov. 12, 1928—May 5, 2021

RACINE – Richard “Dick” James Griffiths, age 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ from Ascension All Saints Hospital on May 5, 2021.

Dick was born in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas and Edith (nee Young) Griffiths on November 12, 1928. He graduated from Columbia Bible College in 1952, and on January 23, 1954 was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Hartt.

As a missionary with The Evangelical Alliance Mission, he was commissioned by Calvary Memorial Church in 1956 to be a linguist and church planter. Dick and his wife made a home in the jungle of Papua, Indonesia and worked there for 42 years translating the entire Bible into the previously unwritten Hatam language to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. He retired on December 22, 1999. Dick was gifted with a creative and naturally mechanical mind and was a quiet man with dry wit.