Richard J. Shortess

Richard J. Shortess

MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard J. Shortess, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Ave) on Monday, March 7, 2020, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matt James officiating and will conclude with Military Honors.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN CHURCH.

A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

