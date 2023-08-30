RACINE—Richard J. Rousar, 88, of Racine, died at the Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant on Monday, August 28, 2023.
His Funeral Service, with full military and fire department honors, will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Yorkville Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
