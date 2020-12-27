Richard J. “Rick” Oertel, 65, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in Plattsburgh, NY on Dec. 19, 2020.

Rick was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on October 12, 1955, to Anne and Richard (Dick) Oertel. An informal memorial will be planned in the summer. Online condolences are encouraged at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.