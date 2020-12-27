 Skip to main content
Richard J. 'Rick' Oertel
Richard J. 'Rick' Oertel

October 12, 1955—December 19, 2020

Richard J. “Rick” Oertel, 65, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in Plattsburgh, NY on Dec. 19, 2020.

Rick was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on October 12, 1955, to Anne and Richard (Dick) Oertel. An informal memorial will be planned in the summer. Online condolences are encouraged at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. in Plattsburgh.

