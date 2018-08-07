September 5, 1932—August 5, 2018
RACINE—Richard J. Lui, age 85, passed away Sunday August 5, 2018 at Ascension All Saints hospital.
Richard was born on September 5, 1932, in Racine, to the late John J. and Margaret A. (nee: Heimes) Lui. He proudly served his country from January 1950—November 1953 at Camp Cooke, CA in the National Guard and on active duty in South Korea with the Army’s 65th Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.
On March 30, 1963, at Christ Church United Methodist in Racine, Richard was united in marriage to Teresa E. Canossi who preceded him in death on November 17, 2011.
Richard had been employed in his early years as a Racine City Bus driver, Tavern and Pool Hall owner, and by Modine, Case, and then retired in 1988 after many years with American Motors/Chrysler.
He enjoyed traveling to destinations throughout the United States with Teresa, especially the countless trips to Las Vegas to visit family at the El Cortez and the Golden Nugget. Richard was an avid deer hunter for many years and a fisherman right up until last year. He liked the Packers on Sundays and always had the Brewer game playing in the garage while sitting in his recliner. He had a wonderful group of friends that always knew where he was at 4:00 on Fridays. He was loved by all who knew him.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters Colleen Borchardt, Barbara (Dave) Osborne, Brenda (Gene) Cook, Jacqueline (John) Wurster, and son John (Sue) Lui; his grandchildren Maria Cruz, Lisa Clack, Jesus Cruz, Jason Cruz, Jennifer Sherrod, Janine Durr, Chelsea Cook, Lindsay Cook, Nicole Wurster, Cameryn Wurster, Jacob Lui, Madilyn Lui; step-grandson Joshua Kroes; brother, Donald J. Lui; sister, Delores Jaklich; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Richard was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Lui, Patricia Michel; son-in-law Randy Borchardt; sisters-in-law Joan Lui, Jacqueline Schultz; and nephew Donald Lui, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
