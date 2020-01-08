June 4, 1923—January 4, 2020
MT. PLEASANT – Richard J. Kuiper, age 96, left this earthly world peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, to be with his heavenly Father. Richard was born on June 4, 1923, in Franksville, WI, to John and Winifred (Reyenga) Kuiper. Richard married Ruth Osinga of Franksville on May 10, 1946 and they celebrated 73 years together.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street, Racine. Pastor Anson Veenstra will be officiating. After the service, a luncheon will be served at the church. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 9000 Washington Avenue, Mt. Pleasant.
Sturino Funeral Home is assisting the family with preparations. Richard’s full obituary is available on their website www.sturinofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Racine Christian School Endowment Fund, 912 Virginia Street, Racine WI 53405.
