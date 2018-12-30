Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard J. Ketchum, Sr.

April 22, 1943—December 23, 2018

UNION GROVE – Richard J. Ketchum, Sr. age 75, passed away at his residence on December 23, 2018.

He was born on April 22, 1943 to parents Richard and Dorothy Ketchum.

Richard is survived by his son, Richard Ketchum, Jr. and (wife), Judy Ketchum; grandchildren, Dave and Amy Ketchum; great grandchildren, Devin, Bailey, and James Ketchum; brother, Tom (Sandy) Ketchum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy; son, Michael; siblings, Pat and Bob Ketchum.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 5-7 pm and on Friday, January 4, from 11:30-1 pm. Funeral services at 1pm. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard J. Ketchum, Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments