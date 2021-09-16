Richard J. Horton

Richard was born in Racine on May 1, 1931 to the late Edward “Joe” and Catherine (nee Reiter) Horton. A graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he went on to earn a Biology degree from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Rich faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Regiment Wolfhounds. On July 19, 1969 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Geraldine “Gerry” (nee Juhre).

Rich was employed by JI Case Co. for over 30 years, retiring as a parts department supervisor on July 1, 1994. As a railroad extremist, Rich was co-founder and Past-President of the Western Union Junction Railroad Club and Sturtevant Railroad Museum; and team member/educator for railroad safety program Operation Lifesaver. Richard was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church – where he served as an Eucharistic Minister and Church Lecturer, VFW, and the Racine Belle City Drifters Camping Club. In addition to trains, Rich enjoyed photography; had served as an Eagle Scout leader; and was an outdoors enthusiast – including camping, biking and gardening. Above all, Rich loved spending time with his entire family.