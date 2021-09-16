Richard J. Horton

May 1, 1931 – September 12, 2021
RACINE – Richard Joseph Horton, age 90, passed away peacefully at The Bay at Burlington early Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Richard was born in Racine on May 1, 1931 to the late Edward “Joe” and Catherine (nee Reiter) Horton. A graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he went on to earn a Biology degree from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Rich faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Regiment Wolfhounds. On July 19, 1969 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Geraldine “Gerry” (nee Juhre).
Rich was employed by JI Case Co. for over 30 years, retiring as a parts department supervisor on July 1, 1994. As a railroad extremist, Rich was co-founder and Past-President of the Western Union Junction Railroad Club and Sturtevant Railroad Museum; and team member/educator for railroad safety program Operation Lifesaver. Richard was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church – where he served as an Eucharistic Minister and Church Lecturer, VFW, and the Racine Belle City Drifters Camping Club. In addition to trains, Rich enjoyed photography; had served as an Eagle Scout leader; and was an outdoors enthusiast – including camping, biking and gardening. Above all, Rich loved spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Gerry Horton; their daughters, Kathryn “Kathy” (Matthew) Olson and Lynn Marie (Robert) Riemer; grandchildren: Alyssa and Alexander Olson; brother-in-law, Art Juhre; nieces and nephews: Jerry Horton, Jr., Carol (Mark Dorf) Horton-Dorf, John (Jodi) Juhre and Amanda (Nick) Kleiber; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers: Jerome (Catherine) Horton and Warren Horton; and by Gerry’s parents, Reinhart and Angeline (nee: Erickson) Juhre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Fr. Steve Varghese, SAC officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staffs of The Bay of Burlington and Allay Hospice (especially music therapist and chaplain) for all they did for Rich in his time of need. May God bless all of you!
