Nov. 21, 1935—May 24, 2023
RACINE—Richard J. “Dick” Peterson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Richard was born in Racine on November 21, 1935, son of the late Russell and Lyda (nee: Zinnen) Peterson.
Richard graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954” and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. On May 31, 1958, Dick was united in marriage to the love of his life, Frances Ann Scholzen. They raised six children and shared nearly sixty-five beautiful years together. Dick owned and operated Peterson Barber Shop on Villa Street and later on Romayne Avenue serving countless clients and friends for forty years before retiring. Always civic minded, Dick served on the county board for ten years, and as alderman of his district for four years, including time as City Council President. He was a dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Never missing an opportunity to socialize, Dick loved golfing and playing bridge with his friends, his winters with family and friends in Estero, FL, and then playing more golf. In his later years, Dick found great friendship and meaning being a part of the St. Catherine’s Alumni Association (he was well known in the group for his baking). Above all, Dick will be best remembered for his great love and dedication to his family.
Dick will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Frances; children: Amy Peterson, Richard Peterson Jr., Elizabeth (Don) Carter, Jeffrey (Missy) Peterson, Colleen Peterson, Laura Peterson; grandchildren: Nicholas, Sarah, Zane, Katie, Ben and Aidan, Laney and Finn; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his siblings: Thomas, Donald, and Gerry Ann; his aunt, Betty Zinnen; and his grandchild, Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Thursday June 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine’s Alumni Association, Friends of Angels Ltd., 1220 Villa St, Racine WI 53403 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to