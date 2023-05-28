Richard graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954” and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. On May 31, 1958, Dick was united in marriage to the love of his life, Frances Ann Scholzen. They raised six children and shared nearly sixty-five beautiful years together. Dick owned and operated Peterson Barber Shop on Villa Street and later on Romayne Avenue serving countless clients and friends for forty years before retiring. Always civic minded, Dick served on the county board for ten years, and as alderman of his district for four years, including time as City Council President. He was a dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Never missing an opportunity to socialize, Dick loved golfing and playing bridge with his friends, his winters with family and friends in Estero, FL, and then playing more golf. In his later years, Dick found great friendship and meaning being a part of the St. Catherine’s Alumni Association (he was well known in the group for his baking). Above all, Dick will be best remembered for his great love and dedication to his family.