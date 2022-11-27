Richard J. Delaney

Aug. 16, 1935 - Nov. 17, 2022

RACINE — Richard J. "Dick" Delaney, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on August 16, 1935, the son of the late Phillip and Viola (nee: Anderson) Delaney. Dick was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School. He proudly served in the United Sates Army for two years, completing parachute training with the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, NC. On May 31, 1957, he was united in marriage to Pat Johnson at St. Rose Church. He enjoyed golfing with Johnson Park Men's Club and Racine R.C. Club, Inc. (A.M.A.)

Dick is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters and sons-in-law: Margaret (Dean) Brady of Satellite Beach, FL, and Laura (Joe) Hebert of Racine; granddaughters: Becca (Jordan) Lind and Amanda (Josh) Regal all of Milwaukee; sisters: Margaret (Steve) Stevens, Helen (Gerry) Kelly and Barbara (Jim) Gibson and great grandson, Easton Lind. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his son, Shaun Delaney on July 7, 1975, sister, Pat Delaney and a brother, Dave Delaney.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., Dick will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479