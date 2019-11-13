Richard J. BeBow

He was born in Racine on , the son of the late Paul and Marcella (nee: Kleinschmidt) BeBow. Rich was a “1950” graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. On May 22, 1954, Rich was united in marriage for 65 years to Junne Neitzel. He worked for the City of Racine as a supervisor for the Department of Public Works. Rich was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.