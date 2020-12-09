March 22, 1955—December 4, 2020
MADISON—Richard J Barta, 65, passed away at Bright Star Senior Living, Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Dick was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 22, 1955 to Charles G. And Joan M. (nee McCarthy) Barta. Dick spent his early years in Racine where he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a law degree. He loved his Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers.
Dick worked for the State of Wisconsin as an Assistant District Attorney serving Racine County. He also served as a judge for some of the smaller municipalities in the county. He retired in 2014. He was a wonderful cook, especially Cajun, and loved to entertain and spend time at his home and on the water at Eagle Lake. He loved music, especially jazz, the smoother the better, Animal Crackers,and trips with friends to New Orleans. Dick loved his dogs Ivan, Harvey, Jake and Quincy, and Charlie.
Dick is survived by his sisters and brothers: Jane (Dick) Kotowski, Mary (Tom) Moore, Nancy (Bob) Chapman, Tom, Dave and John Barta. Nieces and nephews Doug (Laura) Kotowski, Sarah (Jes Gettler) Kotowski, Scott (Tracy) Moore, Sean (Anita) Moore, Mark, Michelle and Amy Moore, Jacqui Rasmussen, Kristi (Mike) Walsko, and Kevin Chapman, also great-nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joan, and nephew Matt Kotowski.
In keeping with Dick’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
