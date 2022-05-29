March 23, 1931 – May 25, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT/MILWAUKEE – Mr. Richard Heaps, 91, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

He was born in Milwaukee, on March 23, 1931, the son of James and Elsie (nee: Pohl) Heaps. Richard graduated from Riverside High School. He then honorably served his country with the US Army during the Korean War era. After his discharge, Richard received his degree from the University of Wisconsin. On August 26, 1956, he married Jean Mattuschek. They moved to Racine in 1996 after retirement to be closer to their family.

Richard had two careers, first as a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin, second as the director of Intergovernmental Relations reporting to the mayor of Milwaukee.

Richard was an active member of the Kenosha Civil War Club and the Civil War Roundtable of Milwaukee.

Richard is survived by his son, Eric J. Heaps; his daughter, Reve J. Rolland; his grandson, Adam Heaps; and his nephews and nieces: Jim, Steve, Londa, Larry, Laurie, and Lisa.

Please join Eric and Reve at their home for a Celebration of Richard’s Life on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

